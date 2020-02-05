TYLER — The Smith County Medical Society announced their presentation date on Tuesday for the Gold-Headed Cane Award and the Rising Star Award at the 2020 Gold-Headed Cane Gala at Bella Vista on Lake Palestine, March 27. Winners are physicians who have been nominated and voted upon by their peers for their outstanding contributions through their medical practice and service to the Tyler and Smith County area.

Announcement of this year’s recipients will be made in mid-February and tickets for the event will go on sale shortly thereafter. The evening’s theme “The Art of Healing” will include a silent auction of artwork created by our local physician community, dinner by the Montez Brothers, entertainment and dancing to the music of Memphis Soul, a band featuring jazz standards. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Smith County Medical Society Foundation.