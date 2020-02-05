ABC/Andrew Eccles(LOS ANGELES) — Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has a guest role in an upcoming episode of the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs. He’ll play a teacher fittingly named Professor Lee, who gives advice to Troy Gentile’s character, Barry.

Ironically, Professor Lee doesn’t enjoy rock music. “You mean that deafening noise made by morally questionable gentleman?” he says in a clip from the episode posted to Lee’s Instagram.

“You’re not a fan of rock?” Barry asks, to which Professor Lee responds, “Only the ones I paint!” Cut to famous rock drummer Tommy Lee holding a painting of three rocks.

Lee’s The Goldbergs episode premieres next Wednesday, February 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

This isn’t Lee’s first TV role. You may recall his short-lived “reality” show Tommy Lee Goes to College, which aired six episodes in 2005.

