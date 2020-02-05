TYLER — With February being American Heart Month, it’s no accident that Fit City Tyler is preparing for their sixth annual Heart Health Breakfast this Friday. Terance Ates tells KTBB, “We invite companies and actually individuals to come and learn about different strategies that they can do to help to strengthen the health of their heart in the workplace where most of us may spend most of the waking hours each day.” Friday is National Wear Read Day. You can learn more about Fit City Tyler by clicking the link. http://www.fitcitytyler.com