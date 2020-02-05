TYLER — Toll 49 troubles continue. According to our news partner KETK, the road’s expansion has left many people wondering what route will be given the green light after NET RMA narrowed six options down to three for Segment 6. Now the organizations “Keep Loop off Lake” and “Save Kids from Loop 49” are working to oppose the adjusted Teal Route. Resident Jeremy Wilson says the route would put an interchange just 800 feet from Kissam Elementary School, causing safety concerns. In response, NET RMA points to cities like El Paso and Austin, where having a toll road has helped drivers. The agency also points out that the actual route of the new segment hasn’t been decided yet. The project is looking to break ground in 2022.