ABC/Paula Lobo(NEW YORK) — With her revolutionary shapewear line SKIMS, Kim Kardashian has been bringing her own beauty hacks to the masses.

The line, which launched in September 2019 and hits select Nordstrom stores and Nordstrom.com Wednesday, is a passion project 15 years in the making for Kim. She says she was inspired by the lack of diversity she noticed in the industry.

“I was always cutting my own styles and dyeing them and putting them, you know, in coffee bags and tea bags just to get the color tone a little bit darker so you wouldn’t see it through all my stuff,” Kim tells ABC Audio. “And I thought, well, if I if I can’t find my skin color, how is my daughter going to find her skin color when she’s old enough and she wants to wear it?”

In addition to a wide range of skin tones, SKIMS also has inclusive sizing. It’s attracted a wide variety of fans, including some famous ones.

“I think yesterday Charlize Theron posted that I sent her some SKIMS,” Kim says. “…I was like fangirling and so excited that she posted that.”

As for what’s next for the line, Kim has a vision mapped out through the first half of 2021. There may even be some men’s SKIMS eventually.

“We’ve gotten such a huge request on men’s, so I have a few things in the works that I think is really exciting for men, but that may take a little bit longer,” she says.

Nordstrom will launch three of SKIMS’ best-selling collections: SolutionwearTM, Fits Everybody Underwear, and Accessories, including Body Tape and Pasties. Additional products will roll out monthly.

