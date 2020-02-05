Breaking News: Another Big Jump for Stocks: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Health care and financial companies led a broad rally on Wall Street Wednesday, giving the market its third straight gain. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at all-time highs. The latest gains came as another batch of solid corporate earnings reports and more encouraging economic data overshadowed concerns about economic fallout from the virus outbreak that originated in China.

Bond prices fell, pushing yields higher. Crude oil prices jumped. The S&P 500 rose 37 points, or 1.1%, to 3,334. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 483 points, or 1.7%, to 29,290 and the Nasdaq climbed 40 points, or 0.4%, to 9,508.