kali9/iStock(BALTIMORE) — Authorities are on the hunt for a person of interest who shot two Maryland police detectives after they stopped to question him.

Police responding to a home in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood Wednesday night found the body of a person who they determined had been shot, said Sgt. Jacklyn Davis of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Homicide detectives quickly developed a person of interest in the case, leading them to identify the person and pull him over in his vehicle near the Baltimore city line.

At that point, the person fired on the detectives, striking one of them, and fled the scene in his car, Davis said.

The second detective pursued the suspect into the Stoney Beach community where the suspect continued to fire at him. During an exchange of gunfire, the second detective was also shot.

The suspect, described as a tall, thin, white male, is at large, possibly in the Stoney Beach area, authorities said. The suspect is thought to have neck tattoos and is considered armed and dangerous.

“Anybody in the community, look out your windows and if you see something or somebody in your yard, give us a call,” Davis told reporters early Thursday morning. “He shot two of our guys — he’s armed, he’s dangerous, and we’re out looking for him.”

The two detectives were hospitalized in stable condition, David said.

Police recovered the suspect’s vehicle after he fled on foot.

At least 50 officers had joined the search for the suspect as of early Thursday.

