Today is Thursday February 06, 2020
UT System Announces Intention to Launch Medical School in Tyler

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2020 at 11:35 am
TYLER — The University of Texas System Thursday announced its intention to establish a medical school in Tyler – the first in East Texas – to increase access to health care in the region. According to a news release, leaders from the UT System and the two UT institutions in Tyler joined together at Plaza Tower in downtown Tyler to announce a plan to elevate the region’s higher education and health care opportunities. They optimistically explained their case to a group of regional business, civic, educational and medical leaders and elected officials at a morning news conference. A proposal to establish a medical school in Tyler will be on the agenda at the UT System Board of Regents’ next meeting, Feb. 26 in Austin. The regents’ authorization will allow notifications and other activities to proceed with the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and other licensing and accrediting agencies. We’ll have more on this story later today.

TYLER — The University of Texas System Thursday announced its intention to establish a medical school in Tyler – the first in East Texas – to increase access to health care in the region. According to a news release, leaders from the UT System and the two UT institutions in Tyler joined together at Plaza Tower in downtown Tyler to announce a plan to elevate the region’s higher education and health care opportunities. They optimistically explained their case to a group of regional business, civic, educational and medical leaders and elected officials at a morning news conference. A proposal to establish a medical school in Tyler will be on the agenda at the UT System Board of Regents’ next meeting, Feb. 26 in Austin. The regents’ authorization will allow notifications and other activities to proceed with the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and other licensing and accrediting agencies. We’ll have more on this story later today.

