TYLER — The Tyler Police Department is warning citizens of a known caller ID spoofing of 911. Caller ID spoofing is when someone can display a different phone number than the actual number from where the call has actually come from. Authorities say if you get a call that displays “911” on the caller ID, it is not from the Tyler Police Department. Tyler police say when our dispatchers call someone it does not show on your caller ID as “911”. If you need to speak to a dispatcher you can call the non-emergency line at 903-531-1000. 911 is allocated for emergencies only.