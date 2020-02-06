WASHINGTON (AP) – The 21-year-old man accused of killing 22 people and wounding two dozen more in a shooting that targeted Mexicans in the border city of El Paso, Texas, has been charged with federal hate crimes. An indictment unsealed Thursday charges Patrick Crusius with 90 counts under federal hate crime and firearms laws. Federal prosecutors were expected to announce the charges later at a news conference in El Paso. A lawyer for Crusius says he hopes federal prosecutors don’t seek his client’s execution. Crusius is already facing a potential death sentence in a state capital murder case.