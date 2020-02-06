TYLER — Last November, the Tyler Public Library, with help from Northeast Texas Public Health District, received the All of Us – Health Information Kiosk Technology Award from the National Network of Libraries of Medicine. On Thursday, Aleya Stone, told KTBB, “This KIOSK makes it great for the public because there are some things that people don’t want to ask another person about, but they want to know the information. So having the KIOSK allows them to curate their own information and it’s all really great.”

The Reference Librarian continued, “the Kiosk is now available to the public and provides information for several topics, including health and wellness environmental health as well as genetic health.” For more information, contact the Library at (903) 593-7323 (READ).