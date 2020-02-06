TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful and the Tyler Trees Committee initiated the Environmental Award Series at the end of 2019. On Thursday Angela Bennis told KTBB, the goal is to acknowledge and award those in our community that go above and beyond at making Tyler more beautiful more green just more environmentally friendly in general.” The award recipients will be recognized at Keep Tyler Beautifuls 25th Anniversary Celebration on April 17.

To find out more and to nominate someone for this award,click the link. https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/parks-rec/community/keep-tyler-beautiful/environmental-award-seriesor. You can also contact Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator, Angela Bennis at (903) 595-7217. Nominations for the individual, group and business award are open to the public and the deadline is Feb. 21 at 5 p.m.