TYLER – The City of Tyler opened their newest Fire House, Station 1 on Friday Afternoon. The new station was celebrated with a ceremony and reception followed by station tours. Station 1, replaces the original Station 1 that was located downtown. According to the city, the new placement is built on six acres at the corner of West Gentry Parkway and Palace Avenue. The new Station 4 debuted on Monday of this week,the architect for both stations is Fitzpatrick Architects and Jacobe Brothers is the general contractor for this project.

The new building is approximately 18,000 square feet, made up of 5 bays, which will house the North Battalion Commander, Fire Engine 1, Fire Ladder 1, the Regional Hazardous Materials Trailer and pull vehicle, as well as the Technical Rescue Trailer and pull vehicle. The station is staffed with nine firefighters, including the battalion chief. It will also be the location of the Primary Emergency Operations Center.