CARTHAGE — An incredible gift for the family of a murdered East Texas lawman. The Steven Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation has gifted a house mortgage free to the family of Panola County Deputy Chris Dickerson. Trevor Stansen with the Foundation says the foundation was named after a fallen firefighter who lost his life saving others on 9/11. His siblings started the foundation for the family of the father of five. Dickerson was shot multiple times while conducting a traffic stop In December. Suspect Gregory Newson fled to Shreveport, where he was captured.