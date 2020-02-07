Today is Friday February 07, 2020
Family of Late Deputy Gets Mortgage-Free House

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2020 at 1:49 pm
CARTHAGE — An incredible gift for the family of a murdered East Texas lawman. The Steven Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation has gifted a house mortgage free to the family of Panola County Deputy Chris Dickerson. Trevor Stansen with the Foundation says the foundation was named after a fallen firefighter who lost his life saving others on 9/11. His siblings started the foundation for the family of the father of five. Dickerson was shot multiple times while conducting a traffic stop In December. Suspect Gregory Newson fled to Shreveport, where he was captured.

