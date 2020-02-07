HOUSTON (AP) – An attorney says a 47-year-old man who was injured by debris from his home when an industrial warehouse in Houston exploded last month has died. But officials could not immediately say if his death would be added to the confirmed list of two people who died in the explosion. The attorney said Gilberto Mendoza Cruz died Wednesday. The attorney said he believes Cruz’s death is linked to the Jan. 24 blast at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing as he was healthy before the explosion. Houston Fire Department Deputy Chief Richard Galvan said officials were still determining if Cruz’s death would be considered explosion-related.