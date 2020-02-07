TYLER — Smith County announced Road Bond construction projects are underway on Friday. Officials want to let the community know just west of Tyler, CR 427, also known as Lake Park Drive drainage and pavement improvements are underway. The project encompasses Hwy 110 to FM 2016. Six cross culverts will be replaced and nearly two miles of road will be ground up, reworked and widened 3 feet to a new total of 24 feet wide. The entire road will be repaved and undergo cement treatment.

In front of the duplex community, near the 110 intersection, the hill will be lowered a couple of feet to improve sight distance for people driving out of the community, Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said.

CR 4167

The project also includes the nearby dead-end CR 4167, also known as Ann Road. From Highway 110 to its end, the road is about half a mile. The road will be ground up and reworked, widened from 14 feet to 16 feet. It will be repaved and undergo cement treatment. Longview Bridge and Road crews are already working to replace the culverts on CR 427. After that work is done, they will begin roadwork in a couple of weeks, Davis said. He expects the project to be completed by the end of March, depending on the weather.

CR 4191

Just outside of Lindale, CR 4191, is undergoing pavement and drainage improvements. Also known as Woodlands Drive, CR 4191 will be ground up, reshaped and widened from 20 feet to 22 feet. Four culverts are being replaced before the 1.16-miles of roadway will be reworked, repaved and cement treated. The project includes several side roads in the community – Birchwood Circle, Redwood Circle and Beechwood Circle. Longview Bridge and Road is the contractor on the project. Davis said work to replace the culverts has already begun and will be followed by work on the roads in the next couple of weeks. He expects the project to be completed by the end of March, depending on the weather.