LONGVIEW — Police in Longview have arrested an 18-year-old male accused of making email threats to a Pine Tree ISD campus. Police say they were made aware of the threat after it was initially made. According to our news partner KETK, School Resource Officers and Detectives investigated the report and determined there was enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for the suspect, who has not been named. The 18-year-old, was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with exhibition, use, or threat of exhibition or use firearms. He was taken into the Gregg County Jail.