MARSHALL — Marshall Police executed a narcotics search on Lancaster St on Friday. Authroities say the search warrant was obtained after an investigation stemming from multiple drug-related incidents at the residence in question including a home invasion robbery with shots fired, a drive-by shooting, in addition to burglaries and thefts in the surrounding neighborhood.

Marshall police also say they have received numerous complaints about constant traffic in and out of the house, and this combination of events resulted in the investigation that led to the issuance of a narcotics search warrant. The warrant was served without incident and one arrest was made. Denouis Simmons, 32 of Marshall, was charged with Delivery of Marijuana greater than ¼ounce and less than five pounds in a Drug Free Zone and was arrested and taken into the Harrison County Jail.