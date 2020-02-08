Today is Saturday February 08, 2020
Texas Lawmakers are Drafting a Hair Discrimination Bill

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2020 at 8:29 am
HOUSTON — The Texas Legislative Black Caucus announced it’s working on a bill that would ban discrimination based on hair textures and styles commonly associated with race following the suspension of a black high school student near Houston. The Texas Tribune reports lawmakers, accompanied by black leaders and advocates, announced the CROWN Act at a press conference on Thursday. The bill is a show of support for students like Deandre Arnold, who was suspended from Hill High School in Mont Belvieu and won’t be able to attend graduation unless he cuts his dreadlocks.

