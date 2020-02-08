WACO — Baylor University will suspend 14 baseball players during the upcoming season due to a hazing incident from last year, school officials announced Friday. The incident happened in February 2019 and officials said they became aware of it three months later. School officials said a full investigation took place but they did not offer details about the hazing incident, only saying alcohol and drugs were not involved. Mack Rhoades, vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics said this type of behavior “is not reflective of the mission and vision of Baylor Athletics.” Each player who was involved will be suspended two games apiece.