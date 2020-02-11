TYLER — Award Winning creator, host, and executive producer of “The Daytripper” Chet Garner, will feature Tyler on the television show this Saturday. On Tuesday, Holli Fourniquet told KTBB,”each year travelers to Tyler spend almost $300 million in the community.” The Vice-President of Marketing Visit Tyler continued, “they spend money at our hotels, spend money shopping, go to gas stations, they will go to our restraunts, and all of that money stays right here in our economy. It helps the every day resident here by keeping our economy thriving, and growing year after year.”

The show is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. on PBS in the Tyler area. The Daytripper has won 8 Emmy’s featuring the Texas travel show that airs across the country. The episode will be a travel piece that features some of Tyler’s local attractions, restaurants, and businesses. “We are excited that Chet has decided it’s time to stop and smell the roses.” Fourniquet went on to say, “Being part of a show like this puts a spotlight on Tyler as a premier travel destination within the state. In the episode, Chet will feature exactly how much Tyler has to offer a tourist.”

