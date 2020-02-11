VAN — The I-20 East Texas town of Van will be hosting their inaugural Mardi Gras themed festival “VANDI GRAS” on Feb. 29th. The family event will take place on Saturday, February 29. A parade will kick off the day’s activities at 2 p.m. that will be complete with bead tossing floats and children’s bike section. The parade will end at the Van Community Baseball park where the afternoon festival will take place. The fun includes live local music, followed by the event headliner, the George Strait Tribute Band.

Expect great festival cuisine and Cajun favorites, fire pits, games, live art demonstrations and much more. VIP tickets are still available inside the Door Controls USA heated tent. General Admission Tickets are free thanks to gracious sponsors, but we ask you to please bring a bag of dog food to support the VZ County Humane Society and bring awareness to the issue of the pet homelessness. FREE tickets, event sponsors and further details can be found at http://www.Van.Events