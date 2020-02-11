Evgen_Prozhyrko/iStock(CAYCE, S.C.) — More than 250 officers are searching Tuesday morning for a 6-year-old South Carolina girl who has been missing since Monday.

First-grader Faye Swetlik was last seen at about 3:45 p.m., after she got off the school bus and was playing in front of her home in Cayce, just outside of Columbia, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said they plan to go door-to-door through the neighborhood on Tuesday.

Area residents have offered to help search, said Sgt. Evan Antley of the Cayce Public Safety Department.

The home in Cayce where 6-yr-old Faye Swetlik disappeared from yesterday afternoon. There’s crime scene tape on the door, and a huge search involving hundreds of people. pic.twitter.com/xVpGAWzdoX — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) February 11, 2020

The FBI is now helping with the search, authorities said.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office is asking local residents with security cameras to contact them.

Do you live in the Churchill Heights subdivision? Do you have security cameras? We’re working with @Cayce_DPS and @CityofCayce to locate 6 y.o. Faye and we need your help. 🚨Please call the hotline with any tips or video footage: 803-205-4444. 🚨 #lcsdnews pic.twitter.com/y9lbkQ7Xe1 — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 11, 2020

“We want to get Faye back home so we’re not leaving any stone unturned,” Antley said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-205-4444.

