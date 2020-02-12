Today is Wednesday February 12, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Texan to Donate Kidney to Long Time Neighbor

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2020 at 5:00 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW — Ashley Bridwell was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease called Cystinosis when she was just 16-months-old. Since Bridewll was 2 years old, she has had to take 75 pills every day to maintain her health. According to our news partner KETK, recently she’s been waiting for a kidney match and a conversation at her mailbox is where she found a miracle. Ronnie Cox has been Bridwell’s neighbor for almost 2 decades, and now they will share an even bigger bond as he prepares to donate a kidney to Bridewell. Cox is a truck driver and will not be able to work during the transition, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help. You can donate by clicking the link. https://www.gofundme.com/f/living-kidney-donor-for-neighbor

East Texan to Donate Kidney to Long Time Neighbor

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2020 at 5:00 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW — Ashley Bridwell was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease called Cystinosis when she was just 16-months-old. Since Bridewll was 2 years old, she has had to take 75 pills every day to maintain her health. According to our news partner KETK, recently she’s been waiting for a kidney match and a conversation at her mailbox is where she found a miracle. Ronnie Cox has been Bridwell’s neighbor for almost 2 decades, and now they will share an even bigger bond as he prepares to donate a kidney to Bridewell. Cox is a truck driver and will not be able to work during the transition, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help. You can donate by clicking the link. https://www.gofundme.com/f/living-kidney-donor-for-neighbor

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement