LONGVIEW — Ashley Bridwell was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease called Cystinosis when she was just 16-months-old. Since Bridewll was 2 years old, she has had to take 75 pills every day to maintain her health. According to our news partner KETK, recently she’s been waiting for a kidney match and a conversation at her mailbox is where she found a miracle. Ronnie Cox has been Bridwell’s neighbor for almost 2 decades, and now they will share an even bigger bond as he prepares to donate a kidney to Bridewell. Cox is a truck driver and will not be able to work during the transition, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help. You can donate by clicking the link. https://www.gofundme.com/f/living-kidney-donor-for-neighbor