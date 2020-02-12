EAST TEXAS — Rain has caused roads to flood and some have shut down across East Texas. Here is a comprehensive list of areas affected:

TYLER: HWY 69 north and south between Bullard and Tyler is flooded

HWY 110 between Tyler and Whitehouse

HWY 64 west of Tyler

FM 346 just south of Toll 49

FM 757 near HWY 31

SS 354 west of Loop 323

LONGVIEW: The following roads were closed:

2200 Block of Lafamo Road near Lafamo Creek

Brent Road

Pliler Precise Road at Judson Road

GREGG COUNTY: Lonesome Pine between Hunter and North Ridge

HWY 135 south of Country Club

Mackey at Upshur County Line

Bigwoods and Campbell

McCann at North Fuller

GLADEWATER: HWY 80 at Cotton Street

HWY 135

HWY 271 at McCommic

E. Lake

Lake Devernia at Bridge

Phillip Springs

Shell Camp

Lake Gladewater is closed