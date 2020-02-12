EAST TEXAS — Rain has caused roads to flood and some have shut down across East Texas. Here is a comprehensive list of areas affected:
TYLER: HWY 69 north and south between Bullard and Tyler is flooded
HWY 110 between Tyler and Whitehouse
HWY 64 west of Tyler
FM 346 just south of Toll 49
FM 757 near HWY 31
SS 354 west of Loop 323
LONGVIEW: The following roads were closed:
2200 Block of Lafamo Road near Lafamo Creek
Brent Road
Pliler Precise Road at Judson Road
GREGG COUNTY: Lonesome Pine between Hunter and North Ridge
HWY 135 south of Country Club
Mackey at Upshur County Line
Bigwoods and Campbell
McCann at North Fuller
GLADEWATER: HWY 80 at Cotton Street
HWY 135
HWY 271 at McCommic
E. Lake
Lake Devernia at Bridge
Phillip Springs
Shell Camp
Lake Gladewater is closed