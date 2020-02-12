TYLER — The Texas Minority Coalition is excited about honoring Law Enforcement in a practical and tangible way. The Coalition will host a Law Enforcement Appreciation Breakfast on Thursday at Reformation House Of Prayer on Clinic Drive at 8:00am. The event will include prayer for law enforcement personnel and a continental breakfast. The Texas Minority Coalition would like to show their appreciation for Law Enforcement and their families. Organizers are inviting all Police, Sheriff and Security Forces.

Alejandro Gauna, Vice President of the Texas Minority Coalition, stated that a nonprofit that tracks police suicides showed at least 228 officers died by suicide in 2019, the highest number the organization has reported to date. The Officer Down Memorial Page reports 159 deaths in the line of duty. The Texas Minority Coalition would like to show Law Enforcement their appreciation for them and their families and that they are supportive and praying for them.