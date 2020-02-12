mevans/iStock(NEW YORK) — Shanghai is postponing its Formula One Chinese Grand Prix racing event, previously scheduled for April 19, as novel coronavirus continues to claim lives in China.

The decision was made in order to “ensure the health and safety of the traveling staff, championship participants and fans,” FIA, the international racing association, said in a statement.

The Shanghai racecourse is located roughly 500 miles east of Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Since the first cases of the newly discovered virus were detected in Wuhan back in December, China’s National Health Commission said Wednesday that it has recorded a total of 44,730 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,113 deaths.

There are at least 395 cases confirmed in 24 other countries, according to the World Health Organization, which has declared the outbreak a global health emergency. The only death from the outbreak outside of China was in the Philippines, bringing the global death toll to 1,114.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.