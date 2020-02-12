LONGVIEW — The general election for the city of Longview City Council Districts 3 and 4 is scheduled for May 2. Candidates must file an application for a place on the ballot until this Friday. Candidates can file during normal office hours in the City Secretary’s office, inside City Hall, on Cotton St. As of Tuesday, Council District 3 has 2 candidates on the ballot, Wray M. Wade, and Darrin Rudy Rudolph. In Council District 4 Kristen Ishihara has filed. For more details click the link https://www.longviewtexas.gov/ or contact the City Secretary’s Office at 903-237-1081.