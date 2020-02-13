City of Cayce(CAYCE, S.C.) — Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public to help find the owner of a car that was spotted close to where a 6-year-old girl vanished without a trace this weekend.

First-grader Faye Swetlik was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Monday. She had gotten off the school bus and was playing in front of her home in Cayce, just outside of Columbia, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

The Department of Public Safety said Thursday morning it’s looking to identify the owner of a silver sedan that was seen in Faye’s neighborhood, Churchill Heights, before she disappeared.

“Speaking with everyone in the neighborhood at the time Faye was last seen is an important part of our work to bring her home,” Department of Public Safety officials said.

Investigators knocked on every door in her neighborhood, combed through hundreds of hours of video and interviewed witnesses, Department of Public Safety officials said Wednesday.

“She’s not the type of kid that will up and walk away,” her family said in a statement. “Faye pays attention to her surroundings.”

“We just want to find Faye and bring her home,” the family said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Faye Swetlik Hotline at 803-205-4444.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.