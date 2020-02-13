Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images(LONDON) — After a reported speaking engagement in Miami last week, rumors have swirled about what speaking opportunities and jobs Prince Harry may take on in his future role as a non-working member of Britain’s royal family.

Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, reportedly flew from Vancouver Island, where they’ve been staying with their 8-month-old son Archie, to Miami last weekend. The couple attended a speaking engagement on Feb. 6 for JPMorgan, the U.S.-headquartered global financial services firm, according to a royal source.

It is not known whether or not Harry and Meghan were paid speakers at the event for JPMorgan, but it is common for speakers at corporate events to receive compensation.

In the days since that event, it’s been reported that Harry, 35, has been in negotiations for a speaking role with Goldman Sachs, another U.S.-based global financial services firm.

While Goldman Sachs has been in discussions with the royal for about a year, the discussions center on a partnership between one of Harry’s charities and the bank, not with Harry himself, a royal source has confirmed to ABC News.

Goldman Sachs also hosts a “Talks at GS” series that features one-on-one interviews with everyone from supermodel Karlie Kloss to former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. That speaking series is not a paid engagement.

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the Goldman Sachs rumors and declined to comment on the private schedule of the Duke and Duchess in regards to the JPMorgan event.

The speculation around the future roles Harry could take on, and the money he could receive, come as he and Meghan prepare to depart this spring as working members of Britain’s royal family.

In their new roles, announced in January after intense negotiations, Harry and Meghan will no longer represent Queen Elizabeth and no longer receive public funds for royal duties, freeing them to earn money on their own.

Harry and Meghan, who will no longer use their HRH titles, also plan to spend “the majority of their time” in North America, according to Buckingham Palace. They are currently in Canada but there is speculation that could also spend time in the Los Angeles area, where Meghan was born and raised.

Harry’s last public engagement was an event for his Senetable charity on Jan. 20, just before he left the U.K. to reunite with Meghan and Archie in Canada.

Meghan has been photographed walking on Vancouver Island with Archie and the family’s dogs, prompting the Sussexes’ legal team to issue a legal notice to U.K. media and photo agencies concerning the use of paparazzi agency photos.

Last month, before the couple’s new roles were announced, Meghan visited two women-focused organizations in Vancouver. The private meetings only became public after the organizations shared photos on social media.

The next opportunity for the public to see Prince Harry and Meghan back in the U.K. could come as early as next month. Britain’s royal family, of which Harry and Meghan remain members, will gather in London on March 9 to mark Commonwealth Day in the U.K.

