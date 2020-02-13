LINDALE — The Cannery announced on Thursday they will be home to the Back the Blue Bash on March 7. This event is the annual Fundraising Event & Concert for the East Texas Fraternal Order of Police. Festivities include a Car show, vendors, food trucks & live music. This event helps fund Annual Blue Santa Event, Philanthropy, Officer Benevolent Fund, Officer Training and Officer equipment. The Cannery and Pickers Pavilion are located on Miranda Lambert Way in downtown Lindale.

Music Lineup: at The Cannery Main Stage

1PM: Blake Sullivan Music

1:30PM: The Tuxedo Cats

4PM: Wesley Pruitt Band

5PM:Cody Wayne Band

7PM:Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome

9PM: Mike Ryan

Adult beverages begin at 5:00 P.M.

Purchase tickets online or at the event. Discount for early ticket purchase at http://www.backthebluebash.com.