TYLER — A celebration of life will be Friday for a former Tyler radio personality. Troy Nathan “Bobby” Bell, 58, of Tyler died on Monday and will be memorialized at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Bell is well known across multiple radio industry platforms, and for his production company. However, family say his love of God and family outreached his passion for all of it.

Bell began his pursuit of that dream at 16, when he started making announcements at his high school over the public address system. Bell worked for several stations in his career, including KTBB. Bell was an air personality at KTFS in Texarkana, KYKX in Longview, Aggie 96 in College Station Bell spent 30 years on-air with half of that at KNUE in Tyler, before becoming laser focused on Bobby Bell productions. The 2-time nominated Texas Radio Hall of Fame nominee, is survived by his loving family including his wife, Ginger Bell. Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler.