East Texas Police Academy Graduation Feb. 20

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2020 at 4:57 pm
KILGORE — Kilgore College’s East Texas Police Academy will host the graduation ceremony of it’s latest class, the 323rd class in total, on Feb. 20 of the ETPA. The festivities will be held in the Devall Ballroom on the Kilgore Campus at 10:30 a.m. The BPOC is an intensive 775-hour licensing course. Following successful completion of the BPOC, students meeting the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) licensing requirements are eligible to take the peace officer licensing test. For more information on the ETPA, visit http://www.kilgore.edu/etpa.

