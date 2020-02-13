Today is Thursday February 13, 2020
Man Charged in Walmart Shooting Appears in Federal Court

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2020 at 4:29 pm
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Lawyers for the suspect in a shooting at a Walmart in Texas that killed 22 people have waived a federal bond hearing and the reading of the indictment. Survivors of the attack teared up and consoled one another at the hearing Wednesday. Patrick Crusius is already being held without bond on state capital murder charges. His attorneys waived a reading of his 90-count federal indictment in which he was charged with federal hate crimes. In court documents filed shortly after, Crusius entered a not guilty plea. Authorities say Crusius targeted Latinos in the attack in the border city of El Paso.

