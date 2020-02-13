Today is Thursday February 13, 2020
Details Murky in Police Shooting of Unarmed Texas Man

TEMPLE — Details that have emerged more than two months after a Texas police officer killed an unarmed man during a traffic stop still leave the unanswered question: Why did he pull the trigger? Temple Officer Carmen DeCruz was charged with manslaughter Monday in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Michael Dean in the city of 76,000 people about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast of Austin. Temple police released little information after Dean, who was black, was fatally shot Dec. 2. An arrest affidavit released Monday details what can be seen on DeCruz’s vehicle and body cameras. That footage hasn’t been released to the public.

