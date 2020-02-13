PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (AP) — Big Republican donors in Texas are spending millions of dollars in 2020 looking for new votes. It’s a twist for the GOP after decades of relying on a mostly aging and white base to carry to deliver big victories in Texas. But the state’s sprawling metropolitan suburbs that have started turning purple have put Democrats in reach of flipping a handful of congressional districts. It has also given them an outside chance at winning a majority in the Texas House. One political super PAC, called Engage Texas, has raised $12 million, almost exclusively from major GOP donors.