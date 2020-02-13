Today is Thursday February 13, 2020
Wanted: Texas Republicans Need New Voters in 2020, and Fast

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2020 at 4:34 pm
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (AP) — Big Republican donors in Texas are spending millions of dollars in 2020 looking for new votes. It’s a twist for the GOP after decades of relying on a mostly aging and white base to carry to deliver big victories in Texas. But the state’s sprawling metropolitan suburbs that have started turning purple have put Democrats in reach of flipping a handful of congressional districts. It has also given them an outside chance at winning a majority in the Texas House. One political super PAC, called Engage Texas, has raised $12 million, almost exclusively from major GOP donors.

