Today is Thursday February 13, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ex-Dallas Officer Not Guilty of Assault in Fatal Shooting

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2020 at 4:36 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) — A jury has found a former Dallas police officer not guilty of assault in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman in 2017. The Dallas County jury returned the verdict Thursday in the trial of Christopher Hess. He was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the killing of Genevive Dawes. Hess shot a dozen times into a car as Dawes reversed the vehicle into a police cruiser, rammed a fence and was backing up again when the officer opened fire. Prosecutors argued that his actions were unreasonable. His attorneys said the shooting was justified because the car presented a threat.

Ex-Dallas Officer Not Guilty of Assault in Fatal Shooting

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2020 at 4:36 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) — A jury has found a former Dallas police officer not guilty of assault in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman in 2017. The Dallas County jury returned the verdict Thursday in the trial of Christopher Hess. He was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the killing of Genevive Dawes. Hess shot a dozen times into a car as Dawes reversed the vehicle into a police cruiser, rammed a fence and was backing up again when the officer opened fire. Prosecutors argued that his actions were unreasonable. His attorneys said the shooting was justified because the car presented a threat.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement