TYLER — An Athens man has been arrested following an undercover sting where officers found significant amounts of drugs in his home. According to our news partner KETK, Logan Carr, 19, allegedly posted ads on Snapchat for LSD, Xanax, meth, and spiked mushrooms. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, said surveillance of Carr showed him making several different interactions with people in a business parking lot on Wednesday. Undercover officers arrested Carr, and a search warrant was executed at his home where, what’s described as “significant amounts” of drugs were found.

Smith said that Carr is believed to have posted numerous ads on Snapchat advertising people to buy drugs from him. Investigators believe that Carr has been selling LSD to local schools in Smith County as well. Carr has been arrested on numerous list of charges, including:

Manufacturing & delivering a controlled substance

Drug possession

Minor in possession of tobacco

Minor in possession of alcohol

Minor in possession of E-Cig

Failure to appear

Failure to maintain financial responsibility

Carr has prior arrests for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and driving with an invalid license. The arrest was made after a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office, Precinct 2 & 5 Constables Office and the Lindale ISD Police Department.