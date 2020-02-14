TYLER — The Rose Plaza Shopping Center is being renovated. According to our news partner KETK, the upgrade includes a Sprouts Fresh Market, which is known for healthy eating options and fresh produce. As well as the shopping center facelift, Lisa Crossman say there will also be a new traffic light, “There are already issues with being able to get in and out of that shopping center.”

The city engineer continued, “It’s a safety issue with people that are on the West side of Broadway trying to turn left and travel North, they have to travel across three lanes of traffic plus the designated turn lanes to be able to get into the Northbound lanes of South Broadway.” As part of the project between the city, the developer, and TxDOT, nearby streets and driveways are being improved including Shelley Drive and Wagner Cadillac. To pay for the traffic light, TxDOT has asked the city to participate in the cost with the developer, which they agreed Wednesday morning. In total, the cost of the project is estimated at around $488,000 with the city reimbursing up to $200,000 to the developer. Construction is anticipated to be completed by mid to late summer.