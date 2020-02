TYLER — Last November, Dameon Mosley became the first person to receive the death penalty from Tyler in 4 years. On Thursday Kadarius Oliver, 26 was sentenced to 35 years for his role as a “look out”, during a gas station robbery in 2017. In that robbery, Mosley murdered Billy Stacks. Oliver, was originally charged with capital murder, which carries with it the death penalty, but pleaded to the lesser charge. As part of his plea agreement, he waived his right to a jury trial.