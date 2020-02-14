Eric McCandless via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Grace and Frankie star Jane Fonda says she will no longer put herself under the knife.

Speaking to Elle Canda, the 82-year-old actress said, “I can’t pretend that I’m not vain, but there isn’t going to be any more plastic surgery — I’m not going to cut myself up anymore.”

Actresses have long been pressured to appear younger than they actually are, which inspired Fonda to become “relatable” about self love because “if I really told the truth, it would be universal.”

She explained there are five universal struggles all women face: “I’m not good enough; I have to please, starting with daddy; I’m not pretty enough; I’m not thin enough; I’m not smart enough.”

The Monster in Law actress said that those five beliefs caused her years of pain, resulting in numerous eating disorders and addictions.

“I have to work every day to be self-accepting; it doesn’t come easy to me,” she admitted in the interview.

She overcame both addiction and her eating disorders in her 40s, but even 40 years later, it’s still an uphill battle.

“I try to make it very clear that it has been a long and continuing struggle for me,” she said.

Despite her past challenges, Fonda said she has it easy compared to others.

“I’m white and privileged, so for people of color, gay people, physically challenged people, it is all so much harder,” she said, adding that in order to make life better for everyone, there needs to be “collective action.”

“Nothing good ever happened without mass movement,” she said.

