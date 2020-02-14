MARSHALL — East Texas Baptist University’s School of Nursing has announced that they have received the first place distinction out of 118 programs in Texas by the annual Registerednursing.org state ranking. Rankings are measured by the pass rates on the exam required to become an RN. The program has been around for nearly 3 decades and recently moved into their new state-of-the-art education center. Over the summer, ETBU graduates achieved a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX for the fifth consecutive year.

The success and growth of the BSN program have paved the way for the creation of a new Master’s of Science in Nursing program, to be offered online in the upcoming Fall 2020 semester.