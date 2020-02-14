ABC News/Steve Iervolino(LOS ANGELES) — Samuel L. Jackson has teamed up again with Soul Men co-writer Matthew Stone for his newest role as a retired hitman in a currently untitled feature film.

Deadline reports the film will be directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra from Focus and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot. Predator and I, Robot‘s John Davis will produce the film.

In the film, Jackson will play Morris Stokes, who’s “got more kills under his belt than he can count and has earned his time out of the game” and acts as a trusted hitman for mob boss Easy-A. Upon his retirement, Stokes’s final job is to help his nephew, Leslie, return some lost money, or kill him. Stokes takes Leslie on a ride-along to clear up his mess, while sharing life lessons.

You can find Jackson shouting one of his many epithets in a slew of upcoming films this year, such as the sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, the Saw reimagining Spiral, and the long awaited Apple TV+ film The Banker, expected in March.