TYLER — Tyler police need your help in locating someone in a hit and run episode that injured two people. According to Tyler police, According to police, the incident occurred Tuesday at Broadway Square Mall. Alejandra Duarte-Valle, 35 and Jose Lopez-Perez, 27, both of Longview, were struck while walking in the parking lot in front of JC Penney. Witnesses who did not see the incident saw a silver sedan speeding out of the parking lot. Duarte-Valle and Lopez-Perez were both taken to a local hospital by EMS. As of Friday, Duarte-Valle has been released from the hospital but Lopez-Perez remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may be involved is urged to contact Detective Gardner at (903) 535-0192 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.