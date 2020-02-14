Alleged cop shooter with a ‘grudge’ indicted by grand jury

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2020 at 5:22 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- A grand jury in the Bronx has indicted a man accused of trying to murder New York Police Department officers during a 12-hour shooting rampage.



Robert Williams allegedly opened fire inside the 41st Precinct on Feb. 9, after walking up to a marked police vehicle and shooting inside it the day before. Officer Paul Stroffolino was struck in the neck during the Feb. 8 incident, and Lt. Jose Gautreaux was hit in the arm at the precinct.



Both officers have since been released from the hospital.



Williams, 45, was charged on two separate complaints, and on Friday afternoon a grand jury indicted him for the caught-on-camera shooting at the Longwood Avenue precinct.



Prosecutors with the Bronx District Attorney's Office announced in front of a courtroom filled with dozens of the officers' colleagues that Williams was indicted on 11 counts of attempted murder of a police officer, 12 counts of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.



A second grand jury for Stroffolino's case is expected to announce its findings at a later time.



Family and friends of Williams who were also in court on Friday told ABC New York station WABC that he's suffered from emotional distress since his son died in 2018.



Police sources previously said Williams allegedly said he was holding a grudge against police since a 2018 DWI arrest.



Williams is expected back in court March 6 for his supreme court arraignment and to enter a plea.



If convicted for attempted murder of a police office, he faces 25 years to life in prison for each count.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back