SUGAR LAND (AP) – Police are trying to determine why a former pastor from the Houston area fatally shot his wife and 11-year-old son, strangled his daughter then killed himself. Authorities say 53-year-old Richard Logan of Sugar Land killed 48-year-old Diana Logan and their son Aaron on Tuesday at their home in Sugar Land. He then drove 160 miles to San Marcos where he attempted to strangle his adult daughter before shooting himself to death. Sugar Land police spokesman Doug Adolph says a motive hasn’t yet been identified and an investigation is ongoing. Logan founded the community nonprofit Attack Poverty.