(JEFFERSON, La.) — A 12-year-old child was taken at gunpoint from a Louisiana hospital at 5 p.m. local time Friday, according to Louisiana State Police.

Andreana Miller was taken from the Ochsner Hospital in Jefferson Parish by her 66-year-old grandmother, Evelyn Miller, police said. The grandmother was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants.

She is believed to be carrying a revolver style pistol, police said.

Authorities early Saturday morning issued a Level II Child Endangerment Alert for Andreana, who is 4 foot 7, 135 pounds and was last seen leaving the hospital wearing a white hospital gown.

State police said the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office had recovered the vehicle used to abduct Andreana from the hospital.

Police have released no information about the motive for the abduction nor where they could be headed.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Andreana or Evelyn Miller can contact the Jefferson Parish Sherriff’s Office at 504-227-1400.

