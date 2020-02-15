LONGVIEW — The field is set for the May 2 election in Longview City Council Districts 3 and 4. The deadline to apply for a place on the ballot was Friday. In District 3, the hopefuls are 51-year-old incumbent Wray M. Wade, 55-year-old Darrin Rudy Rudolph, and 62-year-old Hank Guichelaar. 38-year-old incumbent Kristen Ishihara is running unopposed in District 4. For more information about the City of Longview General Election, visit http://www.LongviewTexas.gov or contact the City Secretary’s Office at 903-237-1081.