TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler announced that a Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) degree program has been approved by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. Pending approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), the program may be available in fall 2020. As quoted in a news release, Dr. Amir Mirmiran, UT Tyler provost and vice president for academic affairs, said, “There is a critical shortage of social workers across the country, and particularly in our own East Texas region.” Because of its rural nature, aging population, economic challenges, and a growing drug epidemic, East Texas has a unique need for social workers, according to information in the 2018 Comptroller’s report.