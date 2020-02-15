NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A New Orleans man is accused of prostituting his girlfriend in numerous states and making her drug and rob men, including one who died. Arraignment is scheduled Tuesday for Randy Jonal Schenck. A federal indictment accuses him of posting sex ads with the woman’s photo in places like California, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, Tennessee, and Georgia. The woman pleaded guilty in December to identity theft and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. A statement made as part of that plea says Schenck convinced her to work as an escort but later forced her into a “prostitution-based criminal operation.”